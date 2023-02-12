Share:

LAHORE - As many as five matches were contested on Saturday in the National Challenge Cup 2023 at various venues across the country.

In the first match of the day at Panther Ground Faisalabad, S.A Farm routed Masha United by 4-2. For S.A Farm, Ali banged in a beautiful brace while Atif and Usama converted one each.

For Mansha United, Yousaf thrashed in both the goals. In the second match of the day played KRL Ground, KRL thrashed Muslim Hands by 2-0. For KRL, Waheed and Najeeb Ullah converted one goal each. The third encounter of the day at PU Football Ground New Campis saw Wapda Football Club defeating SA Gardens FC by 1-0. Wapda FC took a 1-0 lead in the beginning of the match which remained intact till the final. In the fourth match of the day at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar, WSTC recorded a narrow 1-0 win over BHCC. The only goal for winners was struck by Rizwan.

At Gulzar-e-Sadiq Stadium Bahawalpur, the fifth and last encounter of the day between Pakistan Railways and Asia Ghee Mills ended in a 1-1 draw. For Pakistan Railways, Sirajuddin scored the goal in the 20th minute while Asia Ghee Mill’s Muhammad Hassan hit an equalizer in the 67th minute.