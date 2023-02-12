Share:

Arzish Azam was invited to speak at LEAP, the world’s largest tech event in Saudi Arabia after the success of a historic participation of Saudi Arabian companies at Future Fest, Pakistan’s largest tech event, which was held on January 6, 7, 8 in Lahore, Pakistan with a successful signing of over 50 MoUs worth $100 million and announcement by His Royal Highness Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al Saud to establish the Saudi-Pak Tech House to create 1,000 jobs and projects worth $100m.

"Talent is everywhere, opportunities are not - which is why we do Future Fest to enable the talent of this region to become a part of the global knowledge economy", stated Arzish Azam during his panel discussion, ‘Facilitating Market Linkages to Catalyze Expansion & Growth of Businesses: The Saudi-Pakistan Experience’. Out of 700+ global speakers at LEAP, Arzish represented the ‘promise of Pakistan’ and elaborated on how Ejad Labs and Future Fest are playing a pivotal role in establishing market linkages and offering partnerships and network expansion opportunities to international businesses in Pakistan. The panel was moderated by Abdel Karim Samakie, Innovation-Driven Enterprises Director at Digital Cooperation Organization and included speakers from leading Saudi companies: Mohammad S. Almadani, Co-founder & CEO at Classera, and Ayman Hamdan, VP Corporate Affairs Unifonic, CEO UnifonicX.

Future Fest 2023 hosted 20 Saudi Arabian companies in Pakistan in January. With Digital Corporation Organization (DCO) as a digital enablement partner, the delegation included top Saudi companies including Unifonic, Noon, Salasa, Mozn, Qoyod, [atm], Nana, Saudi AZM, AlGooru, Hala, Salla, Moyasar, Classera, Squadio, Nama Ventures, Tracking, Takadao, Torod, ILSA Interactive, Diggipacks and Derayah. Future Fest 2023 was attended by 60,000+ attendees; 150 B2B meetings were arranged between Saudi Arabian and Pakistani companies to explore synergies.

Following the Saudi-Pak engagements at Future Fest, a historic participation of 500+ Pakistani delegates was seen at LEAP, with representatives from companies like JOYLAND, Al-Burraq Technologies, AntonX, BeeTech Digital, ClickInn Digital, Craftooo, Data Pilot, Digi Trends, ENCS Networks, Logigates Technologies, PopCorn Studio, Tracking.me, Zindigi by JS Bank, EyeSmarty Inc, Osol Tech, Reskills, Soon Valley Development Program, Fatima Group, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Systems Limited, SadaPay, Pathfinder Group, SABAQ, TinTash, MyTM, Investor Lounge, MCB and more.

Ejad Labs announced official partnerships with leading Saudi enterprise AI company MOZN.AI (Mozn Founder & CEO Dr. Mohammed Alhussein) and world’s leading education company UDACITY (Udacity President Dr. Kai Roemmelt)

Ejad Labs signed an MoU with Udacity to become their key partner in Pakistan to play a significant role in upskilling youth with the latest tech skills. Udacity is the market leader in talent transformation by helping develop job-ready skills. Ejad Labs has also partnered up with the leading enterprise AI software company in Saudi Arabia, Mozn, to help bring their latest technologies to Pakistan in the financial sector.

This year LEAP attracted a huge number of Pakistani delegates who were able to forge meaningful connections with Saudi Arabian businesses. This year’s extraordinary participation by Pakistani business leaders marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration to drive innovation and business growth in both countries. On the third day of LEAP 2023, investment programs worth $2.43 billion were announced following the $9 billion deals revealed by Saudi Arabia’s Minster of Information Abdullah Alswaha.