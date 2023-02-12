Share:

QUETTA - Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) participated in the three-day Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference held in Karachi, city of Sindh. “Awareness was provided regarding investment opportunities in Gwadar during a stall setup by the GDA in the Karachi expo,” a handout issued by Directorate of Public Relations said on Saturday. The handout noted that the visitors were briefed on operations and sources of financing un­der the PPP/JV in the blue economy in Gwadar. Besides, it also highlighted tourism activities in the port city of Gwadar. GDA’s stall clinched the attraction of the visitors on the first day of the expo, and visitors showed keen interest in investment products.

The visitors included local and foreign delegates. GDA Town Planner Tariq Rind represented GDA delegation in the expo.