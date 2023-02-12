Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Minister for Labour, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Manzoor Afridi paid a detailed visit to the Narcotics Control Wing (NCW) of the Directorate General of Excise and Taxation in Peshawar and became acquainted with its operations.

On this occasion, Secretary Excise Adeel Shah and Director Narcotics Control Dr Eid Badshah kept the Caretaker Minister up to date on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise Anti-Narcotics Act 2019 and resulting administrative and legal issues faced by NCW and excise police stations, including the wing’s administrative, prosecution, investigation, and legal affairs.

Manzoor Afridi directed the Wing to prepare a report based on comprehensive recommendations for permanently resolving the problems encountered, emphasising the importance of resolving these problems and issues on crash grounds as well as launching a drug crackdown.

On this occasion, the caretaker minister also stated unequivocally that one of his caretaker government’s top priorities is to rid society, particularly students and general youth, of the scourge of drugs. He directed that the anti-narcotics campaign be made more effective, as well as that intelligence and target-based operations against drug manufacturers, suppliers, peddlers, and dealers be accelerated.

Manzoor Afridi also thoroughly examined the narcotics detectors, video scopes, densitometers, and other modern equipment and supplies provided by the International Narcotics Law Enforcement Organization (INL). He expressed keen interest in these sophisticated machines and requested that they be used to maximum effect for larger national benefits.

Masood-ul-Haq, Excise and Taxation Officer (Rehab) and in-charge of the Provincial Excise Warehouse, briefed the Excise Minister on the steps taken to reduce drug demand, as well as plans for the treatment and rehabilitation of approximately 1300 drug addicts