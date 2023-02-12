Share:

After completion of an inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) finance czar Shaukat Tarin, the coalition government has allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to arrest the former finance minister in a case related to his alleged audio leak, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday.

A day earlier, the investigation authority sought the interior ministry's approval to begin legal proceedings and eventually arrest Tarin for allegedly sabotaging negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF —International Monetary Fund.

The FIA has completed its probe against the former finance minister and his leaked audios involving the former Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministers.

The federal probing authority initiated an inquiry into the matter last year after the alleged telephonic conversations between Tarin and the two provincial finance ministers surfaced that triggered a verbal spat between the government and the PTI for purportedly trying to jeopardise the IMF deal during the recent floods.