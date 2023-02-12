Share:

Peshawar - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan has described ophthalmology as an important medical speciality and stated that promoting high-quality eye care is, without a doubt, of the utmost value and importance, and deserves special attention.

He was speaking as the keynote speaker at the opening session of a three-day conference titled “Khyber Eye-Con 2023” organised by the Pakistan Ophthalmological Society (OSP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter here the other day. A large number of renowned ophthalmologists and healthcare professionals from across the country and abroad attended the conference. The Chief Minister praised the Ophthalmology Society of Pakistan for organizing a conference and credited them for the initiative that will drive excellence in the field of ophthalmology.

“It’s encouraging that the OSP is conducting research to advance the art and science of ophthalmology, as well as organising academic activities to promote good quality eyecare in the larger public interest,” Azam Khan said, adding that the OSP will play a significant role in improving patient care and guiding the government in the right direction to positively impact and promote eye care in the province.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s efforts to offer eye care services to those in need at a local level, with a focus on affordability and access to necessary treatments and medicines. “It is encouraging to know that the number of ophthalmologists in the country has increased significantly over the years, and many subspecialties are being established, which will bring ease and relief to our people,” Azam Khan said, adding that eradicating eye diseases and blindness in Pakistan still requires coordinated and sustained efforts. Finally, the Chief Minister presented awards and shields to renowned ophthalmologists in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the field of ophthalmology.