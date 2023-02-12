Peshawar       -    Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam  Khan has described ophthalmology as an important  medical speciality and stated that promoting  high-quality eye care is, without a doubt, of the utmost  value and importance, and deserves special attention.  

He was speaking as the keynote speaker at the  opening session of a three-day conference titled  “Khyber Eye-Con 2023” organised by the Pakistan  Ophthalmological Society (OSP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa  chapter here the other day. A large number of renowned  ophthalmologists and healthcare professionals  from across the country and abroad attended  the conference. The Chief Minister praised the Ophthalmology  Society of Pakistan for organizing a conference  and credited them for the initiative that will  drive excellence in the field of ophthalmology.

 “It’s encouraging that the OSP is conducting research  to advance the art and science of ophthalmology,  as well as organising academic activities to  promote good quality eyecare in the larger public interest,”  Azam Khan said, adding that the OSP will play  a significant role in improving patient care and guiding  the government in the right direction to positively  impact and promote eye care in the province.

 The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s  efforts to offer eye care services to those in need at  a local level, with a focus on affordability and access  to necessary treatments and medicines. “It is encouraging  to know that the number of ophthalmologists  in the country has increased significantly over  the years, and many subspecialties are being established,  which will bring ease and relief to our people,”  Azam Khan said, adding that eradicating eye diseases  and blindness in Pakistan still requires coordinated  and sustained efforts. Finally, the Chief Minister presented  awards and shields to renowned ophthalmologists  in recognition of their outstanding achievements  in the field of ophthalmology.

