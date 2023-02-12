Share:

LONDON - HBO moved to swing axe on comedy show Avenue 5 after second season on the cable network. “Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey,” an HBO spokesperson said. “While we will not be moving forward with a third season of ‘Avenue 5,’ we look forward to many more adventures together.” The show was initially released on HBO in January 2020; however, the pandemic pushed the production of season 2 to late 2021, with the ultimately debuting in October 2022. The series earned received mixed reviews and gained only modest ratings. The show starred Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips. The series followed the booming space tourism in the not-so-distant future. Per the official logline, “While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd (Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course – turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey.”