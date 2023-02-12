Share:

SUKKUR-A large number of men belonging to the Khosa tribe blocked a sec-tion of the Indus Highway at Ranu stop in Kandhkot for several hours following abduction of an expecting mother and her two-year-old daughter by armed men.

Reports from the area suggested that Imtiaz Khoso, along with his pregnant sister and her two-year-old daughter, was on his way to Kandhkot on his mo-torcycle when armed men, believed to be their rivals in a matrimonial dispute, took the woman and girl away at gun point. The protesters said that Imtiaz was beaten up by the kidnappers.

The protesters raised slogans against the kidnappers and the area police. They demanded recovery of the kidnap victims, and claimed that the culprits be-longed to the Bangwar clan. They deplored that the area police did not take ac-tion despite their complaint. Movement of vehicular traffic remained suspend-ed on the highway during the course of the protest. The Kandhkot DSP along with a police team later persuaded the protesters to clear the road.