Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Saturday visited the checkposts at police line headquarters and main gate to review the security arrangements there and directed to make them more effective.

He said that strict security measures should be ensured at police lines headquarters and effective checking of people coming in and out should be made.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the deployed staff to stay alert during duty hours as the police line headquarters was a sensitive area.

He directed the officers to ensure foolproof security of police lines headquarters and other important government buildings.