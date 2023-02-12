Share:

Science encourages everyone to live a lifestyle consistent with their social and economic boost. It offers solutions to social and environmental problems and issues, promotes industrial development, and works cooperatively to raise and advance peoples’ standards of living. The study of science is now required as a fundamental strength in educational institutions all around the world. In this day and age, every single person benefits from breakneck technology times.

However, the scenario of science education is quite different in Pakistan, largely Pakistan’s education is based on the use of outdated methods with respect to teaching science in classrooms, coupled with a lack of emphasis on understanding science in the true sense, much of the education is based on rote-learning, especially in the schools of Government Sector, this practice is pulling back the country’s potential to excel in science and technology, a real headway is needed to develop science literacy in Pakistan.

Nasir Soomro,

Karachi.