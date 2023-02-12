Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday he will announce ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ in few days.

In an address via video link, Mr Khan lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, claiming, "Nawaz wanted to debar me from politics and send to jail."

"These people were only concerned with saving their money and were afraid the PTI would come to power," the deposed premier said. The society suffers as a result of torture on those with less power, he added.

Citing the example of the developed countries, Mr Khan said, "In the developed countries, there is a supremacy of law."

In response to the LHC's decision to hold elections in Punjab within 90 days, Mr Khan praised the judiciary, saying the PTI had high expectations of the judiciary.

He feared the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would mount pressure on the judiciary. "The masses were looking up to the judiciary to protect the constitution," Mr Khan said.

He recalled his call for snap elections to get the country out of its quagmire.

Mr Khan referred to former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa as "the super king," saying he "used to take all the decisions by himself." The former army chief said that the United States is not happy with me," added the PTI chief.

Speaking about the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr Khan said, "The country will face negative consequences due to the agreement with the IMF."