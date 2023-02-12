Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Saturday expressed its fears by alleging that the coalition government in the centre is still looking for escape routes from polls despite the court order that polls for Punjab Assembly should be held within 90 days after its dissolution.

At the same time, the opposition party welcomed the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls in Punjab within 90 days as per the mandate of the Constitution. Former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan in a statement said that the nation appreciated the court decision. He added that they stood behind judiciary for upholding the Constitution and restoring hope in the judicial system. He made it clear that there could be no democracy without rule of law. He said that a strong, independent, and credible judicial system ensured rule of law and safeguarded the Constitution. Reacting to the court decision, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said that it was clearly written in the Constitution that elections would be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly. He deplored that the present rulers brought the country to a dangerous position. Asad expressed his apprehension that despite clear court verdict to hold polls in the stipulated time frame, everyone seemed worried that the government would still look for escape routes from the election. He said that it would be a clear deviation from the Constitution if either the federal government or the interim set-up in Punjab does so. He said that the public at large had lost confidence in the system, which was akin to shaking the very foundations of the country.