In the long list of atrocities, India is now beginning a crackdown on Kashmir rebel funerals. Among the hundreds killed in combat, rebels are being buried inhumanely in unmarked graves. Families of young slain men are only allowed to visit for small amounts of time and bodies are not handed over even on familial request. While the policy is pushed under the pretense to stop “glamorising terrorists”, a decent burial is a basic human right being denied. Likewise, the definition of a terrorist must also be called under question as the term is used for anyone questioning those in power.

Modi’s government has been carrying out similar violations since 2019 when the territory’s limited autonomy was withdrawn. Added to the unmarked graves, at least 580 suspected rebels were killed in confrontations and their bodies denied to their families for proper burials since April 2020. Started with pandemic restrictions, a stop to mass gatherings now is unlawful. This is a collective punishment that the families of martyrs do not deserve. A respectful commemoration of the dead is permitted for everyone.

For over seven decades, every kind of brutal tactic has been used in the valley. In response, the international community has been shockingly silent. Therefore, it is essential to continuously remind the world of the rising humanitarian violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by India. Already, 2022 saw a redrawing of political constituencies in the region which was a measure to erode culture and Kashmiri identity. There are also reports on an ongoing demolition of homes in Srinagar since February 4.

Amidst a strict media lockdown, human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings, and detentions enjoy an atmosphere of complete impunity. The result is a living hell for residents. We have been bearing witness to Indian settlement in its colonization of the valley and it is heartbreaking to think of the on-ground situation that is being muffled by the media crackdown.