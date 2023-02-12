Share:

LAHORE - Iran has suggested devising a barter mechanism on the basis of local currencies to facilitate trade with Pakistan. Because of lack of banking channels, custom tariff and non-tariff obstacles have made trade between the businesses of both countries very difficult, Consul General of Iran Mehran Movahed Far told a ceremony held to mark 44th anniversary of Islamic revolution in Iran. He urged Islamabad to take steps for increasing legal trade with Tehran and promoting linkages between financial and credit institutions in the two countries. He suggested a barter system on the basis of local currencies saying Iran was already successfully operating such a system with China, Russia and other countries. He said despite sanctions Iran was ready to meet energy needs of Pakistan.