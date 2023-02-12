Share:

Timergara - A grand jirga convened by the Lower Dir District Administration was successful in resolving a decades- old land dispute between rivals, which had claimed several precious lives on both sides since the dispute arose 51 years ago and had been a constant “bone of contention” in the area, creating a law and order situation.

A month ago, the same jirga, with the full support of the district administration, made a breakthrough by resolving a land dispute involving residents of Stanadar, Shatai Dara, Derai, and Malakan-e-Ghara, which was one of the oldest in Lower Dir tribes. Both parties had been fighting over possession of the land for a long time.

The jirga was led by former MNA Sahibzada Yaqoob Khan and assisted by former president District Bar Timergara Jehan Bahader advocate, former finance minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muzaffar Said, Maulana Sirajuddin, and Bahadar Zeb Khan, as well as representatives from both parties.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ikramullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdul Wali Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Tariq Khan, SP investigation Mushtaq Khan, DSP Timargara, and Chairman of the Grand Jirga Sahibzada Yaqoob and all of its members went to Shatai Dara to attend an open court with DC in the chair.

Shatai Dara elders thanked the DC, DPO, and jirga members for peacefully resolving the 51-yearold land dispute between residents of Shatai, Dherai, Stanadar, and Malakan-e-Ghara