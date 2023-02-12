Share:

Peshawar - Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat, paid a visit to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar on Saturday to inquire about the health of police officers injured in the Police Line Peshawar blast.

Accompanied by a Capital City Police Officer, Inspector General visited all injured police officers, inquired about their health and received information about the nature of their injuries and the treatment received so far. He also met with their families present in the hospital, expressing deep sorrow and sympathies and assuring them of the force’s full support.

The IGP stated that the injured police officers are valuable assets to the force and asked the doctors to take special care of them and provide them best healthcare facilities. Later, he presented floral gifts as well as financial assistance to the injured officers and promised to investigate those responsible for this heinous crime.