Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which is well-known for its diversity of culture has also been acclaimed internationally for its mouth-watering food cuisines mostly brought by the invaders, kings and developed by the people, who later settled in the region.

Known as a land of hospitality, rich cultural heritage, snowclad mountains peaks and Buddha Era’s relics, KP being a gateway to the Central Asian Republics (CARs) is known to international and domestic travellers but the painting of its historical importance would remain incomplete without mentioning the master strokes of its traditional cuisines.

The famous Chapli Kabab of buffalo meat, lamb Karahi cooked in pure lard, Penda of southern districts including D I Khan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat, slowly cooked beef roush and Kabuli pulao (rice) mostly introduced by foreigners, kings and warriors, who stayed here before marching to the subcontinent via historic Khyber Pass, attracts foodies due to its delicious taste and high energy ingredients.

Renowned food Vbloggers of world fame, Mark Weins of food channel Migrationology and Tevor James of Food Ranger having millions of subscribers also visited Peshawar where they enjoyed the traditional cuisines including Chapli Kabab, Matton Karahi and juicy lamb meat at Namak Mandi, a historic food street of Peshawar.

The famous dish is fried in a specially designed pan prepared in pure animal fat that gives special aroma, salty taste and flavour to cuisine savoured by food lovers. Almost every city of the province and bazaars of Pakistan have abounded cuisines shops where Chapli Kabab is prepared with minced buffalo meat and special ingredients and spices on firewood in a cozy environment.

The origin of Chapli Kabab is unknown, however, Qari Javed Iqbal writes in his book ‘Saqafat Sarhad Tarikh Ke Ayeene Me’ (Frontier culture in the mirror of history) that Mughals, Turkish, Ghaznis and Afghans, who invaded subcontinent through historic Khyber Pass, had preferred meat in their dishes that led to the introduction of Chapli Kabab in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Qari Javed writes that Chapli Kabab’s shops was found at Karimo Kababi in Nothia, Jalil Kababi, Mohmand Tore Kababi in Firdous Bazaar, Tarojaba Kebabi on Grand Trunk Road and Bakhshi Pul Peshawar where travellers enjoyed its delicious bites before marching to Indo-Pak subcontinent for trade and business.

Haji Hazrat Ullah, the owner of Mohmand Toray Kabab at Firdos Bazaar Peshawar told APP that people from across the country come here to eat Chapli Kabab especially during winter due to purity of meat and delectable taste besides freshness of components being used in its preparation.

Despite the introduction of many western foods and snacks’ varieties, he said the popularity of Chapli Kababs has not decreased in the province where its demand was increasing with each passing day especially during the winter.

‘Mutton Karahi’ also known as Karhi Ghost, Dumba Karahi, Balti Ghost and Dumpukhat Karahi in different provinces also attract foodies owing to its palatable taste of lamb fat and minimum use of spices except salt and green chillies. Food lovers are seen chomping on and hogging on lamb meat immersed in finger-licking lamb fat in the Namak Mandi’s restaurants.

“What would be more enjoyable other than to eat lamb meat cooked in its own fat on coal at Namak Mandai during present cold weather,” said Imtiaz Ahmad Siddiqui (58), who was standing for his turn for a parcel at a local hotel at Namak Mandi here.

“In adolescence, I frequented to Landi Kotal with family members to eat lamb Karahi that was slowcooked on medium flame of firewood,” he said and maintained that “my taste buds still remember that flavour but restaurants of Namak Mandi also offer lamb karahi with the same taste that reminisced me of my teenage.”

Kachalo Paira is another traditional dish that is eaten widely in provincial metropolises and the province’s bazaars. The dish is sold in almost every bazaar of the province and eaten by people due to its own specific savoury taste and affordable price