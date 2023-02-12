Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Traffic Ahmed Nawaz has announced that the Martyrs Traffic Police Basketball Tournament will be organized to pay tribute to the martyrs.

He made this announcement while inaugurating the 6th Commissioner Karachi Cup Boys Tournament. DIG Ahmed Nawaz said: “Our country needs a healthy society and we can make our society better with the sports field. The players should participate in the sports field as a true Pakistani.” He also paid rich tribute to Commissioner Karachi M Iqbal Memon for paying special attention in the field of sports. He also lauded the services of KBBA for the promotion of basketball in Karachi.

KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Asghar Baloch, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate also spoke while Muhammad Akhlaq, Asad Ibad Ali, Muhammad Yaqub, Faisal Ali Khan, Salman Karim Mughal and others were also present there. In the opening match of the tournament, DT Super defeated NHS Super by 33-45 points.