ISLAMABAD      -    Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim  League-Nawaz (PML-N)  Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Saturday  that no stone would be  left unturned to steer the country  out of all challenges.  

Addressing the party workers  convention at Chak Shahzad in  Islamabad, she said the government  led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working tirelessly  to clear the mess left behind by  the PTI government.

 She asked the people to have  faith in the PML-N which, she  said, has always delivered when  came to power and put the country  on the path of development.

She said the future of youth  is linked with the PML-N which  gave them the loan program, laptops  and scholarships. The CPEC  project also gave them job opportunities.  Maryam Nawaz said  her party is not scared of elections  rather has started preparations  in this regard.  Maryam Nawaz also said that  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s chief  Imran Khan had become irrelevant in  politics due to the abolition of his favourite  “selection committee” which selected  him in 2018. She said the selectors of  Imran Khan had gone home and were  perturbed right now due to their failed  experience.

National Challenge Cup 2023: Five matches decided

So the operation ‘launch Imran Khan  has met a tragic end’, and with its ending,  conspiracies were also finished, she  added.

Referring to former chief justice  Saqib Nisar’s clean chit to Imran, she  said “Baba Rehmat” had proved himself  as “Baba Zahmat.” Commenting  on the economic crisis, she said those  who ruled the country for four years  were responsible for the problems of  the people.

She blamed Imran Khan for skyrocketing  inflation in the country due to  his agreement with the International  Monetary Fund (IMF). Imran Khan  was hiding in his Zaman Park residence  after mortgaging the country  with IMF, she added. 

On the other hand, Maryam said,  PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had  also inked an agreement with IMF  but did not raise prices. The flour  was available at Rs 35 per kg during  his entire tenure whereas gross domestic  product (GDP) growth was  over 6 per cent as compared to negative  growth during Imran’s tenure.

PCB releases PSL 2023 anthem 'Sab Sitary Humaray'

 She asked the people to imagine the  economic destruction if Imran Khan  once again came to power for the next  five years. Continuing to take Imran  Khan to task, the PML-N’s chief organiser  said the household expenses of Imran  Khan were being borne by someone  else as he had no source of income.  “Imran will have to answer his long tale  of corruption and corrupt practices.”  

Referring to Imran’s statement,  she said Imran Khan was in search of  “crutches” as “one hand cannot clap so  he was looking for the other hand”. She  said the PML-N was not afraid of elections  but those who were selected in  2018 were fearful of elections due to  selectors’ irrelevancy. She directed the  party workers to gear up preparations  for a clean sweep in upcoming elections.  “We will have to win the upcoming  elections in Islamabad.”  

Nation stands with judiciary for protection of constitution, says Imran

The PML-N has served the people by  giving youth laptops and scholarships  and by bringing 22 hours-long loadshedding  to zero level and it would continue  serving the masses.