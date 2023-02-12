Share:

LAHORE - Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR)/ Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed presided over a meeting regarding the relief for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) committee room on Saturday. Administrative secretaries and relevant officers were present while commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab participated through video-link. Director General PDMA Ft-Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi gave a briefing about fund-raising for the earthquake victims of Syria and Turkiye. The relief commissioner directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to set up collection centres in their offices for fund-raising for the earthquake victims, adding that the Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) be deputed as the focal person in this regard.