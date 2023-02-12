Share:

The real estate business has great potential in our country as we have witnessed many entrepreneurs who have touched the pinnacle and become real estate, business tycoons. I reckon even they have been enjoying monopolies regime in this realm. Whenever I switch on the TV, I see scores of advertisements of ongoing projects of real estate companies displaying their luxurious apartments and buildings heaven-like lush green sprawling lawns top-notch luxurious amenities including cinemas gyms golf courses, and beefed-up security arrangements but quite ironically all these luxurious lifestyles is only available for the privileged class and community.

It is pathetic to witness not even a single housing society has ever ventured to build houses for the poor segment of society who have been leading their life in the most languished predicaments having no shelters and their own roof.

I would suggest through this esteemed newspaper that these business tycoons must also devise a plan to build houses for the salaried class of society so that they could also benefit from such schemes and could lead their lives in a dignified manner. It is a much better option to introduce some schemes for the low-paid strata of our society to provide them with shelters and housing facilities. It will surely not only be a good deed in this world but also benefit them hereafter as the provision of the basic amenities is the fundamental obligation of the state, but it is quite unfortunate to notice that the state has never prioritized it to provide basic civic facilities to the doorsteps of the poor and the destitute.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.