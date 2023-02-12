Share:

KARACHI-Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday announced postponing its February 12 sit-in against the Sindh government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The protest was set to be staged at Fawara Chowk near the Governor House as the party still has reservations over the delimitation of constituencies and the recently held local body elections. The development came after Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori — an MQM-P leader — visited the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad and held a meeting with senior members in attendance. Following the meeting, the leaders spoke to journalists, where MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the Sindh Governor had visited the party’s leader-ship with an “important message” from the federation.

Tessori, during the presser, said that peace exercises of the Navy were in full swing in the port city, in which delegates from more than 40 countries were present. In re-sponse to the message, Siddiqui mentioned that despite “all preparations being final-ised” for the sit-in, the party has decided to postpone the event at the Governor’s re-quest. “MQM-P demanded that the constituencies be fixed. I have also spoken to [Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman] Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in this regard,” he said.

Siddiqui added that the party had taken the step under “great compulsion”. He said that if anyone has the right to protest in Karachi, it is the MQM-P, but the party gives “priority to the national interest and not to its political needs.”

He said that tonight, the MQM-P Rabta Committee would hold consultations over the sit-in, and once the peace exercises were completed, the date would also be an-nounced. The MQM-P convener said that Karachi was the economic, industrial, and ideological capital of Pakistan to date and that its “peace is linked to the peace of the entire na-tion.”

“The development of Karachi is linked to the development of the country,” he said.

Siddiqui said that in the past, many political parties had neglected the interest of the country and continued their political agenda, but MQM-P “gave up its rights to put Pakistan first.”