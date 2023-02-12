Share:

ISLAMABAD - Namaz-e-Janaza of Major Muhammad Jawad shaheed and Captain Sagheer Abbas shaheed was offered at Rawalpindi and Kot Addu respectively on Saturday. According to ISPR, Both the officers embraced Shahadat due to blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) during a sanitisation operation in Kohlu, Balochistan two days earlier. Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Chief of General Staff, a large number of serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and people from different segments of society attended the funerals. The martyred officers were laid to rest with full military honours, said ISPR.