Share:

KARACHI-The National Bank of Pakistan actively participated in the Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference at Expo Centre, Karachi. The NBP team gave a briefing on their message of diversity, inclusivity, and financial prospects for the public and private sectors to support the blue economy in the area. The dignitaries and representatives from international organizations praised NBP for its continued participation and efforts at the occasion.

Dignitaries including Foreign Minister Bilwal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Subzwari, Chief of Naval Staff Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Secretary to Govt. of Sindh Investment Department, Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Assistant Director SBP BSC Ms. Faryal Aslam along with other SBP and govt officials visited the NBP’s stall in Access to Finance Pavilion arranged by Sindh Enterprise Development Fund in Expo Centre, Karachi and appreciated the efforts. “Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference is an opportunity to emphasize the finance facilities in the prospective markets related to the ocean in this region,” stated Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President (A) NBP, at this time. I commend the Pakistan Navy and the Ministry of Maritimes for holding a three-day conference and internal exhibition that successfully brought together the world’s economies.

Meanwhile Ms. Naushaba Shahzad, Group Head, Inclusive Development Group, NBP emphasized the need of blue financing. The largest public sector commercial bank in Pakistan, NBP offers a wide range of products and services to the agricultural, SME and commercial sectors. The bank is creating and bolstering value chains connecting producers, processors, exporters, and financial institutions in order to increase market penetration and growth in the priority areas of the economy. These activities are being led by the Inclusive Development Group (IDG) under NBP, which is concentrating on the financial inclusion of underserved sectors with high commercial potential. The show featured more than 142 exhibitors, including 120 local businesses and 22 overseas companies. International delegations from Bahrain, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, United States, Malaysia, and other delegates were also present.