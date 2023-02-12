Share:

As expected, the Lahore High Court (LHC) passed a stern order stating that the date for the Punjab Assembly Elections must be announced soon and rightfully so. We have a habit of neglecting constitutional duties in the midst of a political conflict to gain an edge but in this case, the drawbacks of endless delays will be catastrophic not only for the province but the entire country. There is an imminent threat of multiple projects and schemes coming to a stand-still should the 90-day period be passed.

The judgement was given by Justice Jawad Hassan who ruled that the ECP was bound by law to announce the new dates of the provincial elections within the 90-day period the constitution has granted the authorities. As of right now, we are following the same trajectory that we saw with the local body election in which the Supreme Court had to intervene. If the LHC judgement is not adhered to, there is no doubt that the Supreme Court will get involved to bring attention back to the urgency of the situation.

All relevant parties have asserted that they are ready to contest the elections no matter what time of the year they take place, and this is a stance that should be maintained as the date nears. The federal government has expressed hesitations, stating that if they are held with the general body elections it would be ‘more free, fair and acceptable’ and there is some merit to this argument. It would minimise costs, allow for better logistical management and would prove to be beneficial for political parties that can mold their campaigns accordingly and in one go. However, the matter being debated is about the legality of postponing the elections. The caretaker government is doing its best to keep matters afloat but we need a certain sense of consistency and stability for decisive and appropriate policies to be made regarding the allocation of resources, project planning and more.