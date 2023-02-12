Share:

ISLAMABAD - The IL-78 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying tents and relief goods from PAF Base, Lahore has reached Adana, Turkiye. The ilyushin- 78 aircraft was carrying 16.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance relief goods from people of Pakistan for the earthquake affected brethren of Turkiye, said a PAF news release received here on Saturday. PAF is also making all-out efforts to repatriate stranded Pakistanis in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Embassy in Turkiye. Some eight Pakistani passengers would be evacuated on the PAF IL-78 aircraft back to Pakistan.