LAHORE - Pakistan Rangers Punjab’s Sub-Inspector Muhammad Haroon Khan made the country proud by winning a bronze medal in the Fujairah International Taekwondo Competitions held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In all, 60 countries participated in these international taekwondo competitions. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Haroon Khan is a rising sports star of Pakistan, who has been dominating the international taekwondo competitions for the past six months. This medal-winning feat is the fourth consecutive success of this hero of Pakistan Rangers Punjab at the international level. Earlier, Haroon Khan has also won a bronze medal in the International Mount Everest Championship Nepal in which 29 countries participated. In the World Military Games held in Iran and were participated by 37 countries, Sub-Inspector Haroon Khan won a bronze medal