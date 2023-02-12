Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Agriculture Bilal Afzal said on Saturday that Pakistan had huge potential of dairy farming. He said this while presiding over a meeting here. A delegation of Netherland’s organisation Friesland Campina exchanged views over modern dairy farming in Pakistan. Minister appreciated the work of Friesland Campina in developing countries. He said that steps of Friesland Campina were laudable for increasing average quantity of milk among small farmers.