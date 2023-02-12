ISLAMABAD      -     Pakistan’s intelligence operatives  successfully unearthed another  sinister plot of a false flag operation,  planned by Indian intelligence  agencies on the 4th anniversary of  the Pulwama terror attack which  took place in February 2019 before the Indian parliamentary elections. As the  state elections time approaches, the Modi  led Indian government reportedly resorted  to underhanded strategies against Pakistan.  The state elections, set to take place  in 9 states across India, are seen as decisive  in determining the outcome of the 2024 Indian  Lok Sabha elections. According to the  script of the plot, it was revealed that Indian  intelligence agencies had been secretly plotting  a false flag operation, an act of aggression  disguised as an attack by another party,  aimed at making conflict with Pakistan  by implicating it. Before the plot was about  to be put into action, Pakistani intelligence  agencies made their move and unearthed  another vicious design against Pakistan. According  to the Indian script, the southern  districts of India Illegally Occupied Jammu  and Kashmir (IIOJK) were to be attacked by  a suicide bomber.

There were also reports of attacks on military  posts in Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag,  and Shopian districts. Under the script the  Indian authorities were to blame Pakistan  and its intelligence agency – ISI – for executing  the attack.

It may be mentioned that In January  2022, Indian Congress Leader Udit Raj had  claimed that “power-hungry” Narendra  Modi had planned the Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier this year in January, Pakistan’s intelligence  and security agencies had detected  and exposed the plan of a false flag operation  of alleged infiltration into the IIOJK  planned by India and its leader Prime Minister  Narendra Modi on the eve of India’s  Republic Day—January 26.  

According to the script unearthed by secret  operatives, the false flag operation was  to be carried out by the Indian army and police  personnel in the Poonch sector of IIOJK  near the Line of Control (LOC) and would be  blamed on Pakistan.

