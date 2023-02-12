Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s intelligence operatives successfully unearthed another sinister plot of a false flag operation, planned by Indian intelligence agencies on the 4th anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack which took place in February 2019 before the Indian parliamentary elections. As the state elections time approaches, the Modi led Indian government reportedly resorted to underhanded strategies against Pakistan. The state elections, set to take place in 9 states across India, are seen as decisive in determining the outcome of the 2024 Indian Lok Sabha elections. According to the script of the plot, it was revealed that Indian intelligence agencies had been secretly plotting a false flag operation, an act of aggression disguised as an attack by another party, aimed at making conflict with Pakistan by implicating it. Before the plot was about to be put into action, Pakistani intelligence agencies made their move and unearthed another vicious design against Pakistan. According to the Indian script, the southern districts of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were to be attacked by a suicide bomber.

There were also reports of attacks on military posts in Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Shopian districts. Under the script the Indian authorities were to blame Pakistan and its intelligence agency – ISI – for executing the attack.

It may be mentioned that In January 2022, Indian Congress Leader Udit Raj had claimed that “power-hungry” Narendra Modi had planned the Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier this year in January, Pakistan’s intelligence and security agencies had detected and exposed the plan of a false flag operation of alleged infiltration into the IIOJK planned by India and its leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of India’s Republic Day—January 26.

According to the script unearthed by secret operatives, the false flag operation was to be carried out by the Indian army and police personnel in the Poonch sector of IIOJK near the Line of Control (LOC) and would be blamed on Pakistan.