LAHORE - Pakistan women’s team will be eying to secure a semifinal spot for the first time in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as they begin their journey in the 10-team tournament against India at the Newlands in Cape Town today (Sunday).

Bismah Maroof will be leading the side in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the second time, after captaining the side in the previous edition held in Australia in 2020. She along with opening batter Javeria Khan will be featuring in their eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad includes an exciting blend of young and senior players. The side consist of leg-spinner Tuba, right-handed opening batter Sidra Amin and all-rounder Nida Dar, who has featured in 126 T20Is, has 121 wickets to her name and requires only five more wickets to go past West Indies’ Anisa Mohammad tally of 125 wickets to become highest wicket-taker in this format in women’s cricket.

The side will be banking on experienced Aliya Riaz and young hard-hitting batter Ayesha Naseem to do well with the bat in the middle overs, while the bowling unit will be spearheaded by ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2021 Fatima Sana, who will be playing her first T20I in the mega event. Fatima will have the support of experienced Aimen Anwar, with spinners Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba also there to provide stability to the bowling department. Aliya and Nida are also handy with the ball with their right-arm medium and right-arm off-spin bowling, respectively.

Nida Dar and Fatima Sana talked to the PCB Digital on the eve of their first match of the 2023 edition. Nida said: “The preparations have been good. We have had a good series against Australia despite not winning matches over there, but still a lot to learn from the series which will help us do well in the World Cup. We are placed in a competitive Group B where we have sides like England, India, Ireland and West Indies. We will take one game at a time and look forward to qualifying for the semifinals.

“India-Pakistan contest is such that it does not require any Sunday, fans will be there to witness the contest any day provided the two sides are playing against each other. It is all about controlling the nerves, it is also exciting to play such matches as people watch you play. I don’t want to take any extra pressure on the record coming my way of becoming the highest wicket-taker in the T20I format. I just love playing this game and I just want to enjoy the moment and give my best for the team.”

Fatima Sana said: “I am very excited to play my first T20I match in the World Cup and lead our bowling attack. Obviously playing against India is a special feeling, but we will take it as a normal game and try to give our best shot in the match. “We want the fans to continue their support to the team whether they are in stadium or watching us from Pakistan.”