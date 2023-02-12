Share:

The second round of mid-level defence dialogue between Pakistan and the United States of America (USA) will be held from February 13-16 in Washington DC, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

The first round of the Dialogue was held in Pakistan in January 2021, read the communique, adding that the country’s inter-agency delegation, led by the Chief of General Staff, will comprise senior officials from the foreign ministry, Joint Staff Headquarters and three services headquarters.

The US multi-agency team will be represented by the office of the undersecretary of defence, it added.

Matters related to bilateral defence and security cooperation will be discussed during the dialogues, said the spokesperson of the ministry.

Last month, Pakistan and the US agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in training and operational domains.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Commander of US Air Forces Central Command Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich in Islamabad.

The two met in the former’s office to discuss a number of critical issues, including the regional security situation, and the possibility of enhancing bilateral and defence cooperation.

The visiting US dignitary lauded Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in a variety of fields.

He also lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) personnel and the exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenisation.

Speaking on the occasion, the air chief underscored the cordial relations enjoyed by both countries and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners.