LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has said a family physician ensures the health of an entire family. He was a special guest in a conference Doctorscon 2023 under the auspices of Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians at a local hotel here on Saturday. The minister congratulated and appreciated the Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians for organizing the very best Doctorscon 2023. He said that general practitioners and family physicians played a vital role in improving the healthcare system of any country. “For me, it is not ministry, but serving people and living in my community is more important,” he added.