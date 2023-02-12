Share:

The city police on Saturday night foiled a terror attack at law enforcers at Gomal Bazar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank city.

According to details, some police officials in KP’s Tank came under a gun attack by a group of heavily armed terrorists. However, police claimed that the attack had been foiled by responding befittingly.

In the statement, the law enforcers stated no casualties occurred during the exchange of fire while an operation has been launched in the area to arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, KP Inspector-General (IG) called SHO Gomal Police Station and lauded the ‘bravery’ of law enforcers. He also announced Rs50,000 and certificates for the officers – involved in foiling the attack.

This was the second terror attack that occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district. KP police foiled a terrorist attack on Jandola police station in Tank district by befittingly responding to the attackers.

Law enforcers and assailants exchanged fire for more than 10 minutes after the police station came under attack, Inspector General (IG) KP police Moazzam Jah Ansari told the media.

IG KP Ansari said that no casualty was reported in the exchange of fire from police side, however, there are reports of injuries and killings on the terrorists’ side.

The inspector general praised the police personnel for their bravery to foil the terrorist attack. He said that there is a red alert in the province after the Peshawar blast.

The attacks came after a powerful blast triggered by a suicide attack rocked a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines during the afternoon prayers.

Security officials said the explosion took place around 1:40pm on Monday as Zuhr prayers were being offered as a result of which the roof of the mosque caved in. The rescue operation is still underway at the mosque site to retrieve the victims.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood shifted to local medical centres for first aid after the Peshawar mosque blast.