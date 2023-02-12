Share:

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party will decide about the participation in the bye-elections after intra-party consultation.

Talking to a private media channel, Qamar Zaman Kaira said despite being a coalition partner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, PPP is independent in making political decisions.

Replying to a question about reasons for not announcing elections following the dissolution of two provincial assemblies, Kaira responded that by-elections were scheduled on fewer seats while the election of two provinces was a major exercise to be completed.