Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi taking notice of Warburton murder incident and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police.

The CM constituted a 3-member inquiry committee to investigate the incident. Additional Inspector General of Police (Special Branch) Zulfiqar Hameed will be the convener while DIG Faisal Ali Raja and DIG Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari will be members of the committee.

The committee after making an inquiry of the incident will submit its report to the Caretaker CM within 48 hours. The committee after ascertaining negligence will also recommend action to be taken against the responsible.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the incident was highly sorrowful and directed to submit a report after making an investigation of the incident from every aspect. The Caretaker CM asserted that legal action would be taken against such elements found involved in violating the law as no one can be permitted to take the law into one’s hands.

Korean ambassador meets Punjab

CM Ambassador of Korea Suh Sangpyo called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at the CM office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest, enhancement of trade relations, tourism, culture and increasing cooperation in various sectors came under discussion.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while talking on the occasion said that Pakistan and Korea had excellent cordial and economic contacts, adding that mutual relations can further be promoted by enhancing exchange of bilateral delegations.

There were ample opportunities of cooperation in cultural and tourism sectors, he said, adding that sites like Taxila and Harappa can attract Korean tourists.

The CM underscored that the Punjab government was keen to benefit from the Korean experience in order to promote tourism in Punjab.

The Korean Ambassador acknowledged that Pakistan is a hospitable country and Korea earnestly desire to further promote bilateral relations. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir was also present on the occasion