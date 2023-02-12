Share:

The Punjab Flour Mills Association has announced to go on strike from Monday (tomorrow) against the suspension of the wheat quota of over 100 flour mills by the province’s food department.

The differences between the flour mills association and the Punjab food department has intensified after the govt’s move of suspending the wheat quota.

Chairman Punjab Flour Mills Association in his statement said the flour mills will not receive wheat from govt quota from tomorrow.

The Punjab flour mills chairman further said the supply of wheat in the market will be hampered during the strike.

On the other hand, the sources said that the Punjab food department has ordered to register cases against 10 flour mill owners in the province.

Earlier, wheat prices in Punjab’s open market decreased by Rs1,200 per maund, after the increase in wheat quota and import.

According to market dealers, the per maund wheat price dropped to Rs4,000 from Rs5,200.

Following the reduction of Rs1,200 per maund, the per kg wheat price in the open market has dropped to Rs100 from 130.