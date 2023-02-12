Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab government has appointed Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani as new City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, informed sources on Saturday.

Likewise, Faisal Mukhtar was posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations of Rawalpindi Police, they said.

A notification in this regard has been issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman following orders of Governor Punjab.

Both the newly appointed police officers have assumed their charges. According to sources, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhter Zaman has issued orders for appointment of Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani (PSP/ BS-19) as new CPO of Rawalpindi police. The Chief Secretary also posted AIG Training Lahore Faisal Mukhtar as SSP Operations.

8 persons suffer burn injuries in gas cylinder blast

As many as 8 persons suffered burn injuries when a gas cylinder exploded with a big bang in a house located at Shah Khalid Colony here on Saturday, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman.

All the victims were rushed to Burn Unit of Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment where condition of 3 victims is said to be critical, he added.

According to him, a person namely Shehbaz was preparing tea on a gas cylinder when he tried to lit another gas cylinder due to less quantity of gas in first one. Suddenly, the second cylinder exploded with a big bang and huge fire engulfed the house. Resultantly, 8 persons got injured and moved to hospital. The injured were identified as Muhammad Shahbaz, Uzma, Haseeb, Muhammad Tauseef, Muhammad Mughees, Muhammad Atta Ullah, Rabi and Muhammad Ali.