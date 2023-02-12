Share:

Rawalpindi - The Additional Deputy Commissioner (G)/Returning Officer (RO) of NA-62 Rawalpindi-VI Nousheen Israr accepted the nomination papers of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday for contesting elections from NA-62.

However, the candidate Sheikh Rashid Ahmed could not be produced before the RO Office because of detention in Adiala Jail.

The RO has scrutinised the nomination papers of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in presence of Sheikh Rashid Shafique, nephew of the candidate.

Earlier, the RI directed Adiala Jail authorities to present President Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed as candidate for scrutiny purpose. In this regard, the RO has dispatched a letter to Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Warraich to present Sheikh Rashid Ahmed before her at 10am on Saturday last but the jail authorities could not produce him before the RO Office.

Sardar Abdul Raziq and Sardar Shehzad Khan Advocates had filed a written application with RO Office on behalf of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed stating their client is candidate for upcoming general election in NA-62 and detained in Adiala Jail. They added the Election Commission of Pakistan has fixed 11 February as the date for submission of nomination papers. “The judicial magistrate Murree has also allowed Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to appear before RO Office on the said date,” the lawyers mentioned.

They pleaded the RO to issue orders to Superintendent Jail to present their client before her office for submission of nomination papers for NA- 62 as candidate.