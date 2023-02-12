Share:

KARACHI-An opposition lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly has urged the provincial au-thorities to launch an emergency crackdown against the alarming use of drugs by students in educational institutions of Karachi.

The issue was raised in the session of the provincial assembly by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Muhammad Hussain Khan as he spoke on a point of order. He added that both male and female students in schools, colleges and universities had alarmingly started consuming narcotics. Illegal supply of drugs to the educational institutions in the city had been con-tinuing under the patronage of police, he alleged.

The MQM-P lawmaker said the provincial government was under an obligation to take urgent action against the menace of narcotics in educational institu-tions to safeguard the health and well-being of the students.

Responding to the point of order, Sindh Labour and Human Resource Minister Saeed Ghani said that collective efforts were required by all the stakeholders concerned to get rid of the use of narcotics by students in schools, colleges, and universities.

He assured the House that the provincial authorities would take up the issue with the administration of educational institutions from where such complaints had been received. He maintained the Sindh government had also taken nec-essary action after receiving such complaints.

Meanwhile, the labour minister informed the assembly that the provincial gov-ernment had asked police to ensure their presence on the roads of Karachi to prevent street crime. Responding to a call attention notice of an opposition legislator, Ghani said police had mobile vans and motorcycles to keep a check on the criminal activities in the city.

He told the House that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had con-ducted meetings on the issue of rising street crime in the city. He added that the Sindh inspector general of police and Karachi additional inspector general of police had taken part in those meetings.

The labour minister agreed that street crime in Karachi must be controlled. He told the concerned lawmakers that the law and order situation of Karachi had worsened largely in the past. He conceded that the incidents of motorcycle theft and street robberies had been continuing in Karachi and police and other law enforcement agencies were working to tackle the issue.

Responding to another call-attention notice, Ghani said the provincial govern-ment had issued a notification to fixing the procurement price of wheat in the province at Rs4,000 per 40 kilogrammes for the new crop season.

He added that the Sindh government had set the target of procuring 1.4 mil-lion metric tonnes of wheat in the present year. Pakistan had been importing wheat for the past many years, the minister said, adding that growers would be encouraged to grow more wheat by offering them attractive procurement prices.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Information Tech-nology (IT) Tanzila Umi Habiba told the House during the question hour that an IT board had been established in the province.

She explained that the newly established board would seek help from the pri-vate sector to promote IT-related services in the province. The post of the managing director of the board had been advertised, she added.

She said the provincial government would make sure that qualified youth started providing services to promote the field of IT for the progress of Paki-stan. She told the House that the Sindh government would launch a pilot pro-ject to bridge the gap between students and the IT industry.