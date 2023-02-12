Share:

HYDERABAD-The Sindh police here on Saturday have issued the schedule of inter-views of the male and female candidates applying for recruitment on the post of constables in the police force.

According to the schedule, the interviews of the female candidates from all the nine districts of Hyderabad division would be conducted at the po-lice headquarters in Hyderabad on February 13.

The candidates had been directed to reach the place of interview before 8am, which is the time for the start of the interviews. Similarly, the male candidates from Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sujawal districts had been given the same schedule for the interviews at the same place.

The interviews of the male candidates from Hyderabad and Jamshoro would be conducted on February 14 while the candidates from Badin, Tando Allahyar and Matiari have been given February 15 date. Those belonging to Dadu district would have to visit the headquarters on Feb-ruary 16 for the interviews. The starting time of the interviews on all the given dates had been set at 8 am.