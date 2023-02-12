Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Transport and Information Technology Shahid Khan Khattak on Saturday urged the youth to utilise their capabilities and play an active role in the development and progress of the country.

He was talking to a delegation of students belonging to educational institutions of district Nowshera. He said that the government is not oblivious to the problems of students and they would be provided with needed help and assistance.

He said that all needed facilities would be provided to the students with the aim to prepare them to compete and explore new opportunities in the international market