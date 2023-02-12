Share:

KARACHI-Senate Chairman Muhammed Sadiq Sanjrani met with Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed the development of Sindh province, steps for the wel-fare of the people, legislation in Senate, and other matters.The Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that the measures of the fed-eration were vital in the development of the province. He said that talks were underway with all stakeholders for the development of the prov-ince. Chairman Senate Mohammed Sadiq Sanjrani on the occasion said that the Senate was doing effective legislation for the welfare of the people. He also lauded the consultation of the Governor with all stakeholders.

Governor telephones KP CM, grieves over loss of lives in Police Line blast

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday tele-phoned the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohammed Azam Khan and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to express his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Police Line blast. The Governor prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls, said a communiqué. Kamran Tessori said that he would pay a condolence visit to Peshawar soon. He said that the nation was united against terrorism and stood shoulder to shoulder-with law enforcement agencies. KPK IGP said that the morale of the police would go up with the visit of Sindh Governor.

Ambassador of Algeria

calls on Governor

Ambassador of Algeria Brahim Romani called on Sindh Governor Mo-hammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday. They discussed bilateral relations, promotion of trade, investment and other issues of mutual interests. The Governor said that the bilateral rela-tions between Pakistan and Algeria were getting stronger. He said that Pakistan was trying its best for increased exports. Kamran Tessori said that he would soon visit Algeria with a business delegation. On the occa-sion, the Ambassador of Algeria invited the Governor to visit Algeria. He said that the businessmen of Algeria were interested in investing various fields in the Sindh province.