LAHORE - Ahmed Zafar Hayat and his artful wife Tehmina Ahmed turned out to be triumphant in the 4th Hi-Tech Couples Golf Match contested over 18 holes on Saturday here at the Royal Palm Golf Course.

In the couples’ event, golfing prowess loaded couples like Imran Malik and Shazia Malik, Sardar Aquil and Sumer Omer, Col Azam Khan and Maimoona Azam, Raheel Islam and Abeeda Islam, Arif Irfan and Dr Shaheen Irfan, Aqib Zulfiqar and Arooj Kanwal and Mehmood Warriach and Shaheen Warriach made a combative golf contest of the occasion through accurate hitting, crisp fairway shot making and artful handling of the putter on the greens.

The couple of Ahmad and his wife was flamboyant throughout the 18 holes stroke play competition and got noticed for excellent drives and perfect looking all round game. Their nearest rivals were Asim Tiwana and Rabia Tiwana, both possessing remarkable golf playing skills. The couple of Asim and Rabia ended the competition as runner-up in gross category. Third gross position was achieved by Shahid Nawaz and Fauzia Shahid.

The net section performers in the couples match were Shahzad Azam and Saqiba Batool, first net, Abid Aziz and Minaa Zainab second and Ghulam Murtaza and Salbeeha Murtaza third net. The couples match produced quite a few delightful moments.

In the men’s invitational event, 14-year-old Sher Ali surprised his senior and more seasoned adversaries by playing superbly from the blue tees. His gross score for 18 holes was 75 and net score was 65 in the handicap bracket 0-12. Shahid Abbas was net runner-up and Abdul Islam Nazir third net.

As for the race in handicap bracket 13-18, the net winner was Saeed ul Hasib followed by Lt Col Taimur second net and Ahmed Buksh Tarrar third net. Outstanding performers of ladies section were Rimsha Ijaz, Bushra Fatima and Minaa Zainab. The nearest to the pin prize went to Hamid Sharif and the longest drive to Lt Col Taimur Hassan.

In the end, Dr Muhammad Arshed of Hi-Tech, Lt Gen (r) Muhammed Hilal Hussain and Justice Abid Aziz distributed prizes among the winners in a very well attended prize distribution ceremony at Royal Palm Golf Lawns. Overall, the tournament was appealing and fascinating indeed mainly due to efforts of Lady Captain Minaa Zainab and interest of lady golf players.