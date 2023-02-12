Share:

TORONTO - The Mayor of Canadian city Toronto has resigned unexpectedly after admitting to a relationship with a former staff member. John Tory’s announcement came shortly after the Toronto Star newspaper reported he had an affair with the 31-year-old woman - whom he did not name.

He said the affair started during the Covid-19 pandemic and was “ended mutually by consent this year”.

The 68-year-old called the relationship “a serious error in judgement.”

In a statement Mr Tory said: “I am deeply sorry, and I apologise unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions.

“Most of all, I apologise to my wife, Barb and to my family who I’ve let down more than anyone else,” he added. Mr Tory said he would work with city employees and deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure an orderly transition to a new administration.

He added: “I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love in a city that I love even more.

“I believe, in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important (family) relationships as well.”