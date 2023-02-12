Share:

Tower 21 is the tallest residential tower located in the heart of Lahore. After completing mega projects in 7 different cities of Pakistan, CitiHousing has now laid their foundations in Lahore. It has received immense positive acknowledgment for this project.

The construction work is meticulously going on. We have successfully completed three dedicated basements and now we have started construction on the Ground Floor.

Tower 21 has successfully sold maximum number of residences with only a few exclusive bespoke Residences left. The immense success rate of Tower 21 is because of the key features of this project that sets it apart:

• 24/7 concierge service

• Private direct access elevators

• Dedicated club floors

• Members-only restaurant

• Business Centre

• Children’s play area

• Fully equipped Gymnasium • Infinity pool

• Spa

• Health bar

• Valet service

• Dedicated cargo and service lift

• 24/7 electricity back-up

• Building management

• Garbage chute/ Waste management system on every floor

• BOH entrance in all apartments

• Stackable mechanical parking

• Electric car charging provisions in all parking spaces

• Drivers Lounge

• Dedicated car wash for residents

Book your residence before it’s too late.