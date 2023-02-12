Share:

Khyber - Residents of Landi Kotal forcibly shut down all feeders on Saturday in protest of alleged excessive power outages.

It is worth noting that 20 feeders were installed in the grid station, with 15 of them supplying electricity to civilians - domestic consumers - and the remaining five supplying electricity to the security forces cantonment, administration block, and headquarters hospital, Landi Kotal.

A protest rally was held in front of the grid station, with all political, social, counsellors, and common men of tribal society carrying placards with slogans for the provision of electricity.

Speaking on the occasion, those who led the protest, including Shakir Afridi, Kaleemullah Shinwari, Azizullah Afridi, Ilyas Shinwari, and others, said that officials had promised to provide the people with six hours of electricity around the clock a few days ago, but later refused to deliver on their promise. They opined that they would not be allowed to provide electricity to the government building until the civilians were assured of power supply following the agreement.

They claimed that under the guise of a lack of electricity at a national grid station, locals were forced to install electricity metres that were unacceptable to them. Following the failure of dialogue between protestors and concerned officials, the former forcibly shut down all electric feeders, effectively cutting off power to the entire subdivision of Landi Kotal.

When contacted about the situation, the local grid station crew stated that they had been directed to provide four hours of electricity to civilians in 24 hours and that if the people desired additional power, they should discuss it with the high officials.