Share:

PESHAWAR - One killed and another one was injured in the explosion of an old and rusted mortar shell at Sara Tara locality in the mountainous area of the Central Kurram on Saturday.

Initially two persons were injured in the incident. However, one of them succumbed to his injuries at the hospital while the second critically injured has been shifted to Peshawar.

According to reports, arriving from Suveri Ali Sherzai locality, a far-flung convergent of district Kurram and District Orakzai, two persons namely Mujahid son of Mir Bashi and Zaira Gul son of Meena Gul of Mamozai tribe went to forest for cutting wood wherein they found an old and rusted mortar shell. According to locals, both the villagers were trying to get explosives out of the mortar shell when it exploded, resulting in injuring to both persons. A team of the Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Ghaljo Mela, district Orakzai, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.