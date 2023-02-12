Share:

LAHORE - Zohaib Afzal Malik (LGS Phase V) and Hamza Ali Rizwan reached the finals of different age group categories in the 1st Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship here at Chanan Din Tennis Coaching Center 32-Main Gulberg on Saturday.

In the boys U-18 semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan got w/o against Ahtesham Humayun while Zohaib Afzal Malik (SA Group) will face Ismaeel today. In the boys U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik/Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdullah Sajjad/Hamza Ahmad 6-1. In the boys U-14 semifinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Hajra Suhail 8-1 and Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdur Rehman. In the boys U-14 doubles quarterfinals, Zohaib Afzal Malik/Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Abdullah Sajjad/Hamza Ahmad 6-1 while Abdul Rahman/ Hajra Suhail beat Arya Hassan/Muaz Shahbaz.

In the boys/girls U-12 semifinals, Abdur Rehman (SICAS) beat M Ibraheem Hassan Gill 8-0 while Hajra Suhail (SICAS) beat Bismal Zia 8-2. In the boys/girls U-10 semifinals, M Maaz Shahbaz beat M Ibraheem Hussain Gill 7-6 while Mustafa Uzair Rana Best Aimen Rehan 6-2.

Today (Sunday), all the finals will be played. Aisam ul Haq Qureshi will be chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony while PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Tournament Director Imran Nazir, Mrs. Shehla Rehan Mepco Tennis Coach and Tournament Coordinator Khurram Nazir will also be present on this occasion.