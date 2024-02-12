11 criminals netted in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Sunday to have arrest­ed 11 criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their posses­sion. The police teams raided at differ­ent localities and arrested Inaam, Wa­sim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel and recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin, 345 liters liquor, 12 pistols, 04 guns, 235 bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

DPO LAUDS POLICE FOR FOOLPROOF SECURITY

District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Sunday appreciat­ed Sargodha police for playing a key role in conducting peaceful elections in the district.

Talking to APP, he said that more than 6,000 policemen provided se­curity to all polling stations for five National Assembly and 10 Punjab As­sembly constituencies in the district along with security forces including Rangers, army and other law enforce­ment agencies.

He said that he himself along with his officials remained in different con­stituencies and monitored the security situation. Sargoda police utilised its professional skills to provide security to voters, he added.