3rd Image Torsam Khan Squash Championship

LAHORE - The first round matches of the 3rd Image Torsam Khan Men, Women and Junior Squash Championship were held at PN Roshan Khan Ja­hangir Khan Squash Com­plex Karachi. In men’s event, Saddam ul Haq, Abdullah Nadeem, Jawad Ali, M Za­man, Varun Asif, Asher Butt, Talha Saeed, Arbab Aziz, Bilal Zakir, Hassan Pracha and Anas Dilshad emerged winners. In the women’s events, the winners were Mehwish Ali, Wania Ta­hir, Nimra Batool, Ilsa Im­ran, Sehrish, Syeda Sara, Mahnoor Ali, Anum Aziz, Aina Sheikh, Sameera Sha­hid, Vesnavi and Syeda Zun­aira. In boys U-15 event, Re­han Bahadur, Faizan, Arman Ali Shah, Ahmed Osmani, Abdullah Zaman, Abdullah Shahid, Umer Farooq, Abdul Ahad, Abdullah and Rehan Alamgir were the winners.